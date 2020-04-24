Tri Angle Records Shuts Down

Tri Angle Records, the London and New York-based electronic label founded by Robin Carolan in 2010, has shut down. “The start of 2020 marked 10 years since I started Tri Angle. Last year I made a decision about the label’s future, and it’s taken a while to sort out of the practicalities, but I wanted to let everyone know that today marks the end of Tri Angle,” Carolan writes in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone, and anyone, who has supported Tri Angle over the years. And I wish all my fellow independent labels/artists the best of luck in what are sure to be very trying times.”

Carolan, a former writer for British music blog 20 Jazz Funk Greats, launched Tri Angle Records in 2010 with Tri Angle Records Presents: Let Me Shine For You, a compilation of experimental Lindsay Lohan covers from artists like Autre Ne Veut, Oneohtrix Point Never, Laurel Halo, and Babe Rainbow. Since then, the label has released records for oOoOO, Balam Acab, How To Dress Well, Holy Other, Clams Casino, AlunaGeorge, Evian Christ, the Haxan Cloak, Forest Swords, Lotic, serpentwithfeet, Katie Gately, Adult Jazz, and more.