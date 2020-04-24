Social distancing is still in effect for Stereogum’s writers — I will not risk ONE Juggalo life — so this week we conducted remote interviews with Bright Eyes, Charli XCX, and Papa Roach. Tuesday is the third anniversary of Fyre Festival and also my birthday so please don’t go drinking any bleach this weekend.
BREAKING: Trump thinks sitting in the sun & ingesting Kool Aid mixed with cyanide is a “possible” cure based on “rumors” & financial gain. pic.twitter.com/Q3Gc6Y6LHj
— Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) April 24, 2020
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|the ghost of poppystudmuffin
|Score:36 | Apr 17th
Either/Or, Figure 8, and XO are all masterpieces and I don’t begrudge anyone saying any of them is his best, there are days I’d agree with any of the above depending on my mood. I went through a good 4-5 years after his death where I could barely listen to his music because the depressive aspects of it were just too much to bear knowing how it all ended. I can and do listen to it all now and marvel that it was all going on in his head. He was certainly a genius on the Lennon/McCartney/Wilson/Bowie level. It’s a crying shame he left us so quickly, but we are certainly all the better for him having been with us at all.
|Posted in: Figure 8 Turns 20
|#9
|raptor jesus
|Score:37 | Apr 17th
Billie Eilish’s 2029 career defining masterwork Shepard Fucking Fairey!
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|AceofSpades
|Score:37 | Apr 17th
Does anybody else feel like you could draw a straight line from Tom Waits’ Bone Machine to this album? The production, strange rhythms and hell even the yelping feel like they’re closely related
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Fiona Apple Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|#7
|Bobby_Draper
|Score:40 | Apr 23rd
Great idea. Wouldn’t want anyone getting the Whoop Whoop-ing cough.
|Posted in: Insane Clown Posse Announce Distancing Of The Juggalos
|#6
|Tonkatsu
|Score:46 | Apr 17th
I’m a long-time lurker who also happens to be a board-certified psychiatrist. I want to add to some information:
– What Fiona Apple experienced is unfortunately pretty common, and it’s great that she feels better off whatever meds were causing problems. Side effects and withdrawal from psych meds are a valid problem – a problem that the psychiatry-pharmacological industry complex tends to minimize. It’s also great that she shared that quitting alcohol helped…it makes a big difference in most mental health conditions.
– Certain “atypical antipsychotics” can be effective for non-psychotic conditions (usually major depression…but also OCD and anxiety) when used in lower doses and added on to an antidepressant medication. All “atypical antipsychotics” are initially studied in the treatment of psychotic disorders (usually schizophrenia), but later on they get studied in other disorders.
– At the same, atypical antipsychotics (and psych meds in general) are WAY over-prescribed. This isn’t just my opinion – there’s plenty of research that supports this.
– I love Elliott Smith’s music, and I really enjoyed the Figure 8 write-up. I’m grateful that artists like Fiona Apple and Elliott Smith, even though they suffer in some aspects of their lives, share their beautiful music with us.
|Posted in: Fiona Apple Talks Secret Marriage, Antipsychotics, Louis CK In New Interview
|#5
|cokeparty
|Score:48 | Apr 17th
What she said about Louis CK is totally true. You know he is ashamed because the part of that man who is a genius could talk about this directly and do something probably not seen/heard before. A brave person wouldn’t choose cutesy deflection.
|Posted in: Fiona Apple Talks Secret Marriage, Antipsychotics, Louis CK In New Interview
|#4
|Bootscallahan
|Score:48 | Apr 17th
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Fiona Apple Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|#3
|Tommy
|Score:50 | Apr 17th
I give this PE a 10.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Fiona Apple Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|#2
|crania americana
|Score:54 | Apr 17th
The title track really freaked out my cat. I haven’t let the dog hear it yet.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Fiona Apple Fetch The Bolt Cutters
|#1
|dansolo
|Score:56 | Apr 17th
A young Fiona once said “I’m not shy, I just don’t speak if I don’t have anything to say.” Her release schedule has definitely underlined that point. But hot damn has she got some things to say today.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Fiona Apple Fetch The Bolt Cutters
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|appallonea
|Score:-11 | Apr 18th
Lady Gaga did a horrendous job curating this thing. She is the absolute worst.
|Posted in: Watch The One World: Together At Home Coronavirus Benefit Livestream
|#4
|AceofSpades
|Score:-14 | Apr 21st
One of the indie legends that I just can not get into. I’ll just say that it’s no surprise to me that his new song is called “Forced Convalescence”
|Posted in: We’ve Got A File On You: Conor Oberst
|#3
|beamish13
|Score:-19 | Apr 17th
I’m mentioning the Stereogum author, who does not seem to possess any understanding of it, either. By all means, downvote. Your hostility means nothing to me.
|Posted in: Fiona Apple Talks Secret Marriage, Antipsychotics, Louis CK In New Interview
|#2
|single_doubt
|Score:-21 | Apr 17th
Pay pay payola
|Posted in: Fiona Apple Talks Secret Marriage, Antipsychotics, Louis CK In New Interview
|#1
|gordianusthefinder
|Score:-24 | Apr 21st
really ugly cover
|Posted in: Swim Turns 10
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|crania americana
|Score:12 | Apr 20th
Can’t help but feel sad for the kids who will hear the Chronic for the first time on Spotify and not on the cassette deck of their cousin’s Suzuki Sidekick.
|Posted in: Happy 4/20, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Is Finally Streaming Today