Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’m a long-time lurker who also happens to be a board-certified psychiatrist. I want to add to some information:

– What Fiona Apple experienced is unfortunately pretty common, and it’s great that she feels better off whatever meds were causing problems. Side effects and withdrawal from psych meds are a valid problem – a problem that the psychiatry-pharmacological industry complex tends to minimize. It’s also great that she shared that quitting alcohol helped…it makes a big difference in most mental health conditions.

– Certain “atypical antipsychotics” can be effective for non-psychotic conditions (usually major depression…but also OCD and anxiety) when used in lower doses and added on to an antidepressant medication. All “atypical antipsychotics” are initially studied in the treatment of psychotic disorders (usually schizophrenia), but later on they get studied in other disorders.

– At the same, atypical antipsychotics (and psych meds in general) are WAY over-prescribed. This isn’t just my opinion – there’s plenty of research that supports this.

– I love Elliott Smith’s music, and I really enjoyed the Figure 8 write-up. I’m grateful that artists like Fiona Apple and Elliott Smith, even though they suffer in some aspects of their lives, share their beautiful music with us.