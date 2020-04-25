Watch Tame Impala Play “On Track” Acoustic On Music From The Home Front

Today is Anzac Day, which is essentially Australia and New Zealand’s Veterans Day. This year, Australian concert promoter Frontier Touring commemorated the occasion with Music From The Home Front, a televised and livestreamed concert special to honor servicemen and women and pay tribute to the frontline medical professionals working to fight COVID-19.

The event featured appearances and performances from Antipodean artists like Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett, DMA’s, Tim Minchin, Neil Finn and Crowded House, and the Wiggles. Parker delivered an acoustic rendition of the song “On Track” from Tame Impala’s recent album The Slow Rush, which you can watch and compare to the original below.

Check out the full Music From The Home Front below; Courtney Barnett plays “Depreston” at 2:23:20 and Crowded House go on around 1:01:00.