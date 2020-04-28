Mark Hoppus Filled Out The ‘Best Blink-182 Song’ Bracket

CREDIT: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Since March Madness is cancelled and everyone has a lot of time on their hands, people have been making all kinds of pop culture-related brackets and sharing them on social media. There’s the Early 2000s Emo / Pop Punk Band Bracket, the 2000s Indie Bracket, the Just Some Bands And Also Like Eminem Who Cares Bracket, etc.

There is also, of course, the Best Of Blink-182 Bracket. And wouldn’t you know, the band’s own Mark Hoppus has filled it out for the rest of the internet to argue about. See what Hoppus thinks of his own work, including the classic Blink-182 song “Yed,” below.

Tom DeLonge has yet to fill out the bracket. He has been…otherwise engaged.

(The US Navy just officially released three clips of alleged UFO sightings, which were first published years ago by The New York Times and DeLonge’s UFO research organization To The Stars Academy.)

Tags: Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge