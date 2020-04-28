Mark Hoppus Filled Out The ‘Best Blink-182 Song’ Bracket

Since March Madness is cancelled and everyone has a lot of time on their hands, people have been making all kinds of pop culture-related brackets and sharing them on social media. There’s the Early 2000s Emo / Pop Punk Band Bracket, the 2000s Indie Bracket, the Just Some Bands And Also Like Eminem Who Cares Bracket, etc.

There is also, of course, the Best Of Blink-182 Bracket. And wouldn’t you know, the band’s own Mark Hoppus has filled it out for the rest of the internet to argue about. See what Hoppus thinks of his own work, including the classic Blink-182 song “Yed,” below.

I was challenged by @smartpunk and here’s how it played out. Let’s Argue Online about it. pic.twitter.com/vFEUedkFjm — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) April 28, 2020

Tom DeLonge has yet to fill out the bracket. He has been…otherwise engaged.

Interesting how Military Helicopters are always seen with UFOs. Almost as if they are totally aware what they are and are watching them at all times. 😎 #RememberWhenTheNavyAdmitedTheyAreReal https://t.co/ExkhLpZ3Vq — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 25, 2020

READ: US Navy Officially Publishes Three UFO Videos https://t.co/TBPj4ewYcV via @vicecanada — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 27, 2020

With today’s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy’s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories. — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 28, 2020

Look like the Star of Bethlehem, anyone? Wild to think that some of the ancient stories in religious texts may have been advanced technological craft… #EzekielsWheels https://t.co/Mv0rHQgeB8 — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 28, 2020

(The US Navy just officially released three clips of alleged UFO sightings, which were first published years ago by The New York Times and DeLonge’s UFO research organization To The Stars Academy.)