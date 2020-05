Spectral folk singer Marissa Nadler has shared a new EP of covers for Bandcamp’s second revenue-waiving day today. Well, mostly covers — as BrooklynVegan reports, Covers 3 features Nadler’s takes on Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” Townes Van Zandt’s “My Proud Mountains,” Bob Dylan’s “I Was Young When I Left Home,” and King Crimson’s “Moonchild” in addition to one original song, “Strange Days.” Stream the whole thing below.

Covers 3 by marissa nadler