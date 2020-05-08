Cut Copy – “Love Is All We Share”

Cut Copy’s most recent album, Haiku From Zero, came out back in 2017. Today, the Australian electronic band is back with their first new song since then, the hypnotic six-minute track “Love Is All We Share.”

“‘Love Is All We Share’ is a song we made using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming,” the band’s Dan Whitford said in a statement. “But in light of recent events the song took on an eerie significance. Now, with our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self isolating, ‘love’ more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

Watch the video for the track, which was directed by Takeshi Murata, below.

“Love Is All We Share” is out now via Cutters Records.