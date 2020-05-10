Donald Glover Joins Disney Family Singalong, Community Table Read Livestream

Last month, ABC aired a program called The Disney Family Singalong where they got a bunch of famous people, including Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, to sing along to Disney songs while holed up in their homes for self-isolation.

It seems the network is now making it a regular occurrence because Volume II of Disney Family Singalong aired on Sunday night, once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, was on hand to sing “Hakuna Matata,” reprising his role as Simba from The Lion King remake. He was joined by his fellow cast members Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Walter Russell III.

In other Glover news, last week it was announced that Glover would be participating in a virtual table read for Community, the comedy show he starred on before leaving the cast during its fifth season. They’ll be reading the season 5 episode “Cooperate Polygraphy” this Monday at 5PM ET over on the show’s YouTube page.

Watch a clip from Glover’s Disney Family Singalong appearance below.

Katy Perry was also on hand to do this song from Dumbo: