Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – “Pure Cinema”

This Friday, Thao Nguyen is releasing her latest album as Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Temple. She’s shared the title track and “Phenom” from it already, and today she’s back with one final track before the whole album is out. “Pure Cinema” is a song about watching yourself in the past, reflecting on who Nguyen was and how she’s changed. “I was once a shell/ You could turn as well,” she sings. “Who do we think we are?/ Live a little.”

Nguyen explained the track as such:

‘Pure Cinema’ is about taking stock of how adrift I’ve been, in every sense of the word. It’s very easy to feel lost and alone even as you are surrounded by people. I’ve had a very compromised relationship to touring over the years. if you’re not right with yourself it is only going to be exaggerated as you cast yourself out into the world. I’ve floated above my life for a long time; I’ve landed now. It makes me so happy to see my bandmates settled and happy in their own homes and lives, as I am in mine. ‘Pure Cinema’ is a cautionary tale and also an encouragement to keep faith and keep building home and family.

Watch a video for it below.

Temple is out 5/15 via Ribbon Music. Pre-order it here.