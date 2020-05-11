Bryan Adams Under Fire For Blaming Coronavirus On “Bat Eating” Wet Market Vendors

Like many musicians during this pandemic, earlier today Bryan Adams took to Instagram to perform one of his beloved old songs for fans who aren’t able to see him in concert at the moment. Unlike most of these other musicians, Bryan Adams also took this opportunity to be a racist asshole.

Adams played a solo acoustic rendition of “Cuts Like A Knife,” which apparently was a loaded phrase for him today. The title led into a caption with Adams bemoaning his inability to play previously scheduled gigs. From there, it quickly went off the rails into Adams blaming “some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.” Here’s the whole comment:

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X

I’d like to say it’s mind-numbingly surprising that some old musician is still waltzing out with this take months into the pandemic, but then there have been all too many warped and deluded voices during all of this. At the moment, Adams is already starting to trend on Twitter as a result of the caption. You can watch the performance below, if you are so inclined.