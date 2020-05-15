Stream Kamasi Washington’s Score To Netflix’s Michelle Obama Doc Becoming

Contemporary jazz great Kamasi Washington wrote and recorded the score for Becoming, Netflix’s new documentary about Michelle Obama based on her bestselling book of the same name. “Working with Kamasi Washington on the musical score for Becoming was a dream come true,” says director Nadia Hallgren. “Not only is Kamasi a masterful musician, he also has a unique sensitivity that he pours into his music. His music reaches deeply into your soul. Mrs. Obama loves music, and when I read the line in her book ‘And heaven, as I envisioned it, had to be a place full of jazz,’ I knew immediately Kamasi was the artist that could interpret her experience musically. His sound is contemporary and timeless, a magical fit to her story.”

“It was such a pleasure and honor to work on Becoming,” adds Washington. “Michelle Obama is such an amazing person and this film gives a very unique insight to who she is, how she thinks, and the way she navigates the world. It’s truly inspiring to see! Working with the film’s incredible director Nadia Hallgren to create a musical palette to support this amazing piece was truly a blessing. I’m so thankful to her for the opportunity to be a part of this. Barack and Michelle Obama’s time as President and First Lady had an impact on the history of this country and the world that is hard to put into words, but both Michelle Obama’s book and Nadia Hallgren’s film do an amazing job of it!”

Becoming is out on Netflix now. Listen to Washington’s score below.

Becoming (Music From The Netflix Original Documentary) is out now via Young Turks Recordings.