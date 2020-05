Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Pretty Reckless leader Taylor Momsen have released a cover of Soundgarden’s 2012 reunion album King Animal track “Halfway There” on the third anniversary of Chris Cornell’s death.

Pretty Reckless opened for Soundgarden on what would end up being Cornell’s final live performance. Last year, Momsen announced that she was working on a new Pretty Reckless album with Cameron that’s due out this year.

Watch their cover below.