The Weeknd Reschedules Tour, Is Betting People Will Be Ready To Attend Arena Shows By Summer 2021

The Weeknd was supposed to launch a grand arena tour this summer in support of his massive hit After Hours, one of the most popular albums of 2020. Like most major summer 2020 tours, it was postponed due to coronavirus.

Those dates have now been rescheduled for summer and fall 2021, just like Rage Against The Machine’s reunion tour. It’s now set to begin in Vancouver on 6/12/21, almost exactly a year to the day after it was originally set to start. The North American shows run through early September, followed by a European leg in October and November.

Will people be ready to attend massive public gatherings like a concert at an arena by next summer? For everyone’s sake, I certainly hope so, but at least one prominent health expert speculated that live music wouldn’t see a full-scale return until fall 2021 — and that was more than a month ago, when optimism about a vaccine was much higher. So, yeah, maybe you can see Abel Tesfaye plus openers Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and Black Atlass on the following dates at the following locations, and maybe you can’t.

TOUR DATES:

06/12/2021 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Original Date: Thu Jun 11 2020)

06/13/2021 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (Original Date: Fri Jun 12 2020)

06/15/2021 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (Original Date: Sun Jun 14 2020)

06/17/2021 Winnipeg Bell @ MTS Place (Original Date: Wed Jun 17 2020)

06/19/2021 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Original Date: Mon Jun 22 2020)

06/21/2021 Chicago, IL @ United Center (Original Date: Wed Jun 24 2020)

06/24/2021 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena** (Original Date: Sat Jun 27 2020)

06/25/2021 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (Original Date: Fri Jun 26 2020)

06/27/2021 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Original Date: Mon Jun 29 2020)

06/28/2021 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Original Date: Tue Jun 30 2020)

06/30/2021 Montreal @ Centre Bell (Original Date: Thu Jul 02 2020)

07/02/2021 Boston, MA TD @ Garden (Original Date: Sat Jul 11 2020)

07/04/2021 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Original Date: Sat Jul 04 2020)

07/06/2021 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Original Date: Tue Jul 07 2020)

07/07/2021 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Original Date: Mon Jul 13 2020)

07/09/2021 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Original Date: Wed Jul 08 2020)

07/12/2021 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (Original Date: Wed Jul 15 2020)

07/13/2021 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Original Date: Thu Jul 16 2020)

07/15/2021 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena (Original Date: Sat Jul 18 2020)

07/16/2021 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena (Original Date: Sun Jul 19 2020)

07/19/2021 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Original Date: Tue Jul 21 2020)

07/22/2021 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Original Date: Fri Jul 24 2020)

07/23/2021 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Original Date: Sat Jul 25 2020)

07/25/2021 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (Original Date: Mon Jul 27 2020)

07/27/2021 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (Original Date: Wed Jul 29 2020)

07/29/2021 Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Original Date: Fri Jul 31 2020)

07/30/2021 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (Original Date: Sat Aug 01 2020)

08/01/2021 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Original Date: Thu Aug 06 2020)

08/03/2021 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Original Date: Mon Aug 03 2020)

08/04/2021 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center (Original Date: Tue Aug 04 2020)

08/06/2021 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (Original Date: Sat Aug 08 2020)

08/08/2021 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena (Original Date: Tue Aug 11 2020)

08/10/2021 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (Original Date: Sun Aug 09 2020)

08/13/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (Original Date: Fri Aug 14 2020)

08/14/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (Original Date: Sat Aug 15 2020)

08/15/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center (Original Date: Sun Aug 16 2020)

08/18/2021 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center (Original Date: Wed Aug 19 2020)

08/19/2021 Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Original Date: Thu Aug 20 2020)

08/21/2021 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Original Date: Sat Aug 22 2020)

08/22/2021 Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha (Original Date: Sun Aug 23 2020)

08/24/2021 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (Original Date: Tue Aug 25 2020)

08/25/2021 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (Original Date: Wed Aug 26 2020)

08/28/2021 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Original Date: Fri Aug 28 2020)

08/29/2021 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (Original Date: Tue Sep 01 2020)

08/31/2021 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Original Date: Mon Aug 31 2020)

09/02/2021 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Original Date: Thu Sep 03 2020)

10/04/2021 Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericcson Globe (Original Date: Wed Nov 04 2020)

10/06/2021 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena (Original Date: Tue Nov 03 2020)

10/09/2021 Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena (Original Date: Fri Nov 06 2020)

10/11/2021 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena (Original Date: Sun Nov 08, 2020)

10/13/2021 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis (Original Date: Mon Oct 26 2020)

10/15/2021 France, Paris @ Accorhotels Arena (Original Date: Thu Nov 12 2020)

10/16/2021 France, Paris @ Accorhotels Arena (Original Date: Wed Nov 11 2020)

10/17/2021 France, Paris @ Accorhotels Arena (Original Date: Fri Nov 13 2020)

10/19/2021 Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome (Original Date: Tue Oct 27 2020)

10/22/2021 Birmingham, UK @ Arena (Original Date: Fri Oct 16 2020)

10/24/2021 Manchester, UK @ Arena (Original Date: Mon Oct 19 2020)

10/25/2021 London, UK @ The O2 (Original Date: Sun Oct 11 2020)

10/29/2021 London, UK @ The O2 (Original Date: Tue Oct 13 2020)

10/30/2021 London, UK @ The O2 (Original Date: Fri Oct 23 2020)

10/31/2021 London, UK @ The O2 (Original Date: Mon Oct 12 2020)

11/03/2021 Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena (Original Date: Thu Oct 15 2020)

11/05/2021 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena (Original Date: Mon Nov 09 2020)

TBD Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro (Original Date: Sun Oct 18 2020)

11/08/2021 Czech Republic, Prague @ O2 Arena (Original Date: Sun Nov 01 2020)

11/09/2021 Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle (Original Date: Sat Oct 31 2020)

11/11/2021 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Original Date: Thu Oct 29 2020)