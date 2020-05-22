The zonked out stars of Atlanta sing-rap are seemingly determined to own the quarantine spring. A few months ago, the young Atlantan Lil Baby released My Turn, his biggest album yet. Today, Lil Baby’s part-time partner Gunna has released his own new album Wunna, which he only announced a few days ago.

It can be easy to ignore Gunna, since his muttery and melodious flow tends to fade into the background and since he shows up on basically every big rap album these days. But Gunna has a way of making albums that work a lot better than anyone might expect. Gunna and Lil Baby’s 2018 collaborative album Drip Harder is probably still the best thing to come out of this new trap generation. Gunna’s 2019 album Drip Or Die 2 was more quietly absorbing than anyone wanted to give it credit for being. Now Wunna joins the list.

Wunna’s cover art is funny. Gunna’s explanation that the title is an acronym for “Wealthy Unapologetic Nigga Naturally Authentic” is funnier. And yet Wunna is a low-key and effective collection of minimal, psychedelic production (mostly from Wheezy and Turbo) and sneakily effective melodies. It’s a woozy, soothing album that reminds me, for some reason, of Boards Of Canada. The LP features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and of course Lil Baby. Stream it below.

Wunna is out now on Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.