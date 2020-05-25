Taylor Swift Makes Fake Band To Re-Record “Look What You Made Me Do” For Killing Eve

Last night’s episode of Killing Eve featured of a cover of Taylor Swift’s Reputation track “Look What You Made Me Do” playing over the opening credits. Swift quickly tweeted out a clip from the show after it aired, noting that the cover was done by a band called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club. Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club is not a real band (shocking!), but instead appears to be an alias for Swift and her new camp.

As some Swifties have dug up, the credits on the new cover — which is available on streaming services — include a production credit by none other than Nils Sjöberg, the pseudonym that Swift used when she co-wrote her ex Calvin Harris’ hit “This Is What You Came For.”

A few months ago, the tabloid The Daily Mail published an article that planted the seed: Swift apparently “begged” Killing Eve executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to have her brother Austin sing a song for the show’s soundtrack. It appears that the cover art for the “Look What You Made Me Do” single is a doctored version of an old photo of her brother.

Swift has been threatening to re-record her old catalog because of her battle with Scooter Braun and her old label Big Machine Records. She seems to have found a way to start doing just that.