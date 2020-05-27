Katie Crutchfield Performing Each Waxahatchee Album In Weekly Ticketed Livestreams

For a while there, Katie Crutchfield was hopping on Instagram Live with Kevin Morby on a weekly basis, covering songs and playing her own music, with a focus on tracks from her recently-released classic Saint Cloud. Their last stream was at the end of April, though, and today Crutchfield has announced a new series of livestreams where she’ll cover all of her Waxahatchee albums one week at a time.

These are a little different in that they’re all ticketed performances through the service Noon Chorus, which has been utilized by artists like Japanese Breakfast, Torres, Jess Williamson, and more in recent weeks as a way to make money while the idea of touring remains a far-off possibility. Crutchfield is using her performances as a way to raise money for her band and crew, and she’s also donating a portion of the ticket sales to independent promoters around the country.

Here’s her statement:

I’m announcing a run of five livestreams where I play all five of my albums in their entirety. This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we’ve had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden. I’m also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business. I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June.

Starting next Monday, she’ll be performing her debut American Weekend in full and going chronologically from there. Tickets for each show are $15, or you can also pay $50 for the entire series.

SCHEDULE:

06/01 American Weekend

06/08 Cerulean Salt

06/15 Ivy Tripp

06/22 Out In The Storm

06/29 Saint Cloud

More information and tickets are available here.