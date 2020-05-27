Painted Zeros – “I Will Try”

At the end of the week, Painted Zeros are releasing their sophomore album, When You Found Forever. Project leader Katie Lau has shared two songs from it so far, “Commuter Rage” and “Break,” and today she’s back with one last single, “I Will Try,” a gliding rocker about attempting to do the best that you can do. Lau’s voice is pointed and determined as she writes her own epitaph: “She did her best.”

Here’s Lau’s statement on the song:

[I] wrote this song channeling the feeling of gratitude I have for what really feels like getting a second chance at life thanks to getting sober, and getting on the other side of a difficult time onto a path of emotional/mental health in general. Now, every day I wake, I’m just trying to do the right thing, live an honest, useful life, and trying to help others however I can. When I was still drinking and using, life had become so dark and miserable, and now, being in recovery for three years, my life has changed beyond recognition; it’s better than I ever could have imagined it could be.

Listen below.

When You Found Forever is out 5/29 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.