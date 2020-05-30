Kansas City Approves Dancefestopia Fest For September

Break out the Micrashell suits, because Kansas City’s Dancefestopia festival is officially on for September. “State and County guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020,” organizers announced on social media on Thursday. “The situation could change; however, as of yesterday, county and state officials approved Dancefestopia 2020. We will continue to work with health and government officials to establish a safe DFT 2020.”

While most major music festivals have either postponed or cancelled their 2020 events entirely in the wake of the pandemic, Dancefestopia seems determined to go on. Zeds Dead, GRiZ, and REZZ are set to headline the three-day EDM festival, which will also feature appearances from over 40 acts including Borgore and TroyBoi.

According to the fest’s website, tickets will be refundable “in the unlikely scenario a government body postpones. Details regarding safety guidelines, which will “mirror CDC recommendations,” will be announced “as soon as possible.”