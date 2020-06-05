Meek Mill – “Otherside Of America”

Ever since he got out of prison on a bullshit probation-violation charge in 2018, Meek Mill has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform. The events of the past few weeks have shown just how broken the entire system of policing is in America. Today, Meek Mill has come out with a strident, purposeful new single about exactly that.

“Otherside Of America” opens with a sample of Donald Trump, speaking in front of a black church in 2016, making his big pitch to black voters: “You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. 58% of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?” A few second later, producers Butter Beats and Shroom’s track kicks in, and Meek is off and running.

“Otherside Of America” isn’t exactly a protest song; it’s more a tough look at what it’s like to grow up amidst poverty and violence: “Reporting live from the other side/ Same corner where my brothers died/ Living like we ain’t got care/ Told my mama I ain’t dying here.” I’m guessing Meek had this song ready to go before the police murders and the protests, but it still sounds sharp and urgent. Listen below.

“Otherside Of America” is out now on the streaming platforms.