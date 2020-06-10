Watch H.E.R. Debut Powerful New Song “I Can’t Breathe”

Gabi Wilson, the Grammy Award-winning young R&B singer-songwriter known as H.E.R., debuted a powerful new song called “I Can’t Breathe” on tonight’s episode of iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert Series. The performance was filmed at one of H.E.R.’s favorite recording studios in Brooklyn.

“These lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what’s happening right now, what’s been happening, and the change that we need to see,” Wilson said. “I think music is powerful when it comes to change and when it comes to healing and that’s why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history. And I hope this song does that.”

Watch her performance below starting at around 1:20.