Exactly one week from today, Neil Young is finally releasing Homegrown, the infamous long-lost album that he recorded in 1974 and shelved a year later because it was “too personal.” Much of the album is about his failing relationship with actress Carrie Snodgress, and we’ve already heard one song from it, “Try,” featuring Levon Helm and Emmylou Harris. Today, Young is sharing another track, a crunchy rocker called “Vacancy.” Listen to it below.

Homegrown is out 6/19 via Reprise. Pre-order it here.