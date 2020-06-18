Mount Eerie – “Of Pressure” (Mirah Cover)

Next month, the under-appreciated debut album from Mirah, You Think It’s Like This But Really It’s Like This, is getting reissued for its 20th anniversary. It’ll come out through the musician’s new home at Double Double Whammy, who will also presumably put out the follow-up to her most recent full-length, 2018’s Understanding, sometime down the line.

In addition to featuring a remastered version of the 2000 album, the reissue will come with a full tribute album featuring covers of each song by Mount Eerie, Hand Habits, Half Waif, Allison Crutchfield, the Blow, WHY?, Sad13 & Mal Blum, Flock Of Dimes, Shamir, Palehound, Madeline Kenney, and more.

Today, we’re getting Mount Eerie’s cover of “Of Pressure.” Phil Elverum co-produced the original album, so he’s quite familiar with these songs and he blows this one out into a comforting bed of noise. “It was a joy to record my version of Mirah’s song ‘Of Pressure’ using the old cassette 4 track and all the instruments we used to use together in the old days,” he wrote in a statement, continuing:

Same air organ, same antique drum machine, same chaos. I remember when Mirah first recorded her original. It was part of a batch of songs that she worked on independently of our collaboration in Dub Narcotic studio. Her 4 track world. That one was a big built world of mounting layers, the feeling of pressure and depth. I loved it and I still do. I wanted to see if I could make it a little more oppressive even.

Listen to it alongside the remastered “Of Pressure” below.

TRIBUTE TRACKLIST:

01 WHY? – “Million Miles” (Feat. Gabby’s World)

02 Y La Bamba – “Sweepstakes Prize”

03 Mount Eerie – “Of Pressure”

04 Sad13 & Mal Blum – “This Dance”

05 Allison Crutchfield – “La Familia”

06 Madeline Kenney – “Gone Sugaring”

07 Maia Macdonald – “Person Person”

08 Lauren Ruth Ward – “Engine Heart”

09 Hand Habits – “Archipelago”

10 Flock of Dimes – “100 Knives”

11 Half Waif – “Murphy Bed”

12 Shamir – “Pollen”

13 Palehound – “Small Town”

14 Arthur Moon – “Water and Sleep” (Feat. Aviva Jaye)

15 Night Shop & La Louma – “Telephone Wires”

16 The Blow – “Words Cannot Describe”

The You Think It’s Like This But Really It’s Like This reissue and tribute album is out 7/31 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.