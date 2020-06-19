Stream Bob Dylan’s New Album Rough And Rowdy Ways

Three months ago, Bob Dylan came out of nowhere with a sweeping new 17-minute song centered around the JFK assassination called “Murder Most Foul.” He followed that up a month later with “I Contain Multitudes” and a month after that with “False Prophet,” which is also when he announced the official release of Rough And Rowdy Ways, Dylan’s first new album of original songs since 2012’s Tempest.

It’s some peak late-career Dylan. It made our list of the 50 Best Albums Of The Year So Far and we recently ran a glowing Premature Evaluation review. Today, you can listen to the whole thing for yourself. Stream it below.

https://twitter.com/bobdylan/status/1273827596359340032

Rough And Rowdy Ways is out now via Columbia.