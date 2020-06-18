Swae Lee – “Reality Check”

When you see that Swae Lee, the sing-rapping half of Rae Sremmurd, has a new single called “Reality Check,” you might think that he’s the latest in the recent wave of not-really-political rappers to come out with a Black Lives Matter protest song. Nope! “Reality Check,” it turns out, is more about existing in a fantastical realm, and the lyrics are stuff like this: “Spanish bitch, call her Catalina/ Pussy wet as Hurricane Katrina.” 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, it seems like its main rap-lyric legacy is “it was wet.” Amazing.

But then, you probably don’t come to Swae Lee songs for the lyrics. “Reality Check,” much like Gunna’s recent album Wunna, is fully of vaporous, gasping, almost ambient synths. It’s a woozy, spectral track, and Swae’s voice floats lazily through the beat from producer Jaxx. (No relation to Basement Jaxx, at least as far as I can tell.) It’s genuinely pretty, and it suggests that we’re headed toward some sort of cloud-rap rebirth.

Swae Lee has also come out with the singles “Back 2 Back Maybach” and “Someone Said” this year. He’s lately been working on a new album called Human Nature, though we have no idea when we’ll hear him. A few days ago, producer Mike Will Made-It tweeted that Swae had sent him 733 songs for possible inclusion, which is just too many songs. Check out “Reality Check” below.

“Reality Check” is out now on the streaming platforms.