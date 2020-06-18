Noname – “Song 33″

Noname has released a new track called “Song 33,” which was produced by Madlib. It’s her first new song in over a year, since “Song 32,” and it’s a response track to J. Cole’s recent “Snow On Tha Bluff,” which was about Noname and a tweet she sent out calling out some of rap’s biggest stars for not speaking up about the recent protests.

“Wow, look at him go/ He really bout to write about me when the world is in smokes?” Noname raps on “Song 33.” “When it’s people in trees? When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe, you thought to write about me?” And later: “Little did I know all my reading would be a bother/ It’s trans women being murdered and this is all he can offer?”

J. Cole shared a link to the song on his own Twitter.

Listen below.