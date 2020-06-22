Land Of Talk – “Footnotes”

In 2017, Elizabeth Powell revived her Land Of Talk project after seven years with the excellent Life After Youth. She was supposed to follow it up last month with another new album, Indistinct Conversations, but the release date was pushed back to the end of July due to pandemic-related concerns. That’s still a ways away, but Powell has been generous with the singles. We’ve heard “Weight Of That Weekend,” “Compelled,” and “Diaphanous” from the album already, and today we’re getting another new Land Of Talk song called “Footnotes.”

The song’s fuzzy and warm and steadfast, Powell’s voice a shiver on top of stealthily anthemic strums that recall her past as a Broken Social Scene collaborator. “Night after night, I’ll be there,” she sings in the chorus. “Yeah, I’ll be there night after night/ I said I would.” Listen to it below.

Indistinct Conversations is out 7/31 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.