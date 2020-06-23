Viral 10-Year-Old Rage Against The Machine Fan Gets A Signature Strat From Tom Morello

Ten-year-old musician Nandi Bushell went viral earlier this month after posting a video of herself covering Rage Against The Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio” on guitar, bass, and drums in support of Black Lives Matter. Rage guitarist Tom Morello himself gave her his seal of approval, retweeting her cover with the caption, “Well now we are on the right track.” And apparently Morello was such a big fan that he decided to send her one of his new signature guitars, a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster.

“I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello told her in a video message that accompanied the surprise gift. “I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

“Guerrilla Radio” is far from Bushell’s first viral performance. Last year, she was invited to jam with Lenny Kravitz at the O2 Arena in London and performed on Ellen. She’s drummed along to Nirvana, System Of A Down, the Prodigy, and covered more Rage Against The Machine. Although primarily a drummer, she also plays guitar and bass. Watch her RATM cover and see her receive Morello’s signature Strat below.