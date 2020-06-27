Watch The Roots & Michelle Obama’s Virtual Roots Picnic Festival Feat. SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., EarthGang, & More

The Roots’ annual Roots Picnic music festival is going virtual this year, and they’ve partnered with Michelle Obama and her When We All Vote organization to get fans registered to vote. SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., EarthGang, Polo G, G Herbo, and Kirk Franklin are among the artists who will perform, while celebrities including Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also make appearances. Michelle Obama is co-hosting the event alongside Black Thought and Questlove; watch the stream below beginning at 8PM ET.

The picnic’s pre-show stream featured performances from the likes of RMR, Raye, and Sampa The Great. You can watch that below.