Mary Lattimore – “A Unicorn Catches A Falling Star In Heaven”

The remarkable harpist Mary Lattimore has put a handful of songs up on her Bandcamp during quarantine, ones in which she tests out new instruments and relies on familiar friends. Today, she’s releasing a very long track called “A Unicorn Catches A Falling Star In Heaven,” the longest piece of music she’s put out on her own since 2018’s Hundreds Of Days.

“It’s got a little bit of a Lisa Frank title to combat the strange panic vibe of this pandemic,” Lattimore wrote in a message to her Bandcamp followers earlier this week. “Maybe it’ll be a mini escape route for you. It’s 28+ minutes long, a zone-out jam.” Here’s Lattimore’s full statement:

Made a song in April at the height of the first COVID surge bc I was scared to death (nothing’s changed). It’s got a little bit of a Lisa Frank title to combat the strange panic vibe of this pandemic – A Unicorn Catches A Falling Star in Heaven. Maybe it’ll be a mini escape route for you. It’s 28 minutes long, a zone-out jam. I tried it out on my friends, little Emmie and Allie who are twins, and they liked it and drew me some pictures to go along with it. Here is one of the pictures. Take care and please wear a mask. We gotta try our best to isolate and distance thoughtfully for the sake of the future, even if we have too-long hair and hate cooking and have really terrible fingernails and love drinking cocktails at bars and miss hugging people we care about. Thank you for listening and I really hope you like this one. It’s the first song I’ve made with no secret story, made just for basic relaxation. Xx

Listen below.