Mica Levi Scoring New Film For Under The Skin Director Jonathan Glazer

Mica Levi, the artist and composer occasionally known as Micachu, already gave us the defining horror film score of the past decade with her work on director Jonathan Glazer’s unsettling Under The Skin. Last year, she reunited with Glazer on the short film The Fall. And now, IndieWire reports that the duo are teaming up once again for another short film called Strasbourg 1518.

Although details are scarce, Strasbourg 1518 is inspired by the bizarre historical oddity of the dancing plague of 1518, in which hundreds of citizens of Strasbourg were struck by the uncontrollable urge to dance for months. The film was commissioned by Artangel and the Sadler’s Wells dance company for the BBC Arts Culture In Quarantine series and will reportedly feature some of the best dancers in the world.