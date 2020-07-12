Atlanta Rapper Marlo Dead

The Atlanta rapper Marlo, born Rudolph Johnson, was found shot dead in a vehicle this weekend, as NBC News reports. The car was discovered on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass on Saturday night. “At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” an official told TMZ. Johnson was reportedly 27, though the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told NBC that he was 30.

Marlo signed to Quality Control Music in 2017 and put out a project with Lil Baby called 2 The Hard Way that same year. He followed that up with two 2018 projects, 9th Ward God and The Real 1. His most recent project, 1st & 3rd, came out in February and featured guest appearances from Future, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Gunna, Young Dolph, Black Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Baby.

News of Marlo’s death surfaced through social media posts early Sunday morning. An Instagram post from Lil Yachty said that the two of them had recently collaborated on a song that has yet to be released.

Marlo is survived by four children.