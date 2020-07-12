Fairport Convention’s Judy Dyble Dead At 71

The English musician Judy Dyble has died at 71 as a result of a long-term illness, the BBC reports. Dyble was a founding member of the British folk band Fairport Convention and sang on their debut album in 1968, but parted ways with them the following year.

She went on to perform with Giles, Giles And Fripp (an early King Crimson project) and Trader Horne (with Jackie McAuley), but she left music in 1973 for a few decades, working as a librarian and helping to run her husband’s tape duplicating service.

After appearing at some festivals with Fairport Convention at the turn of the millennium, she embarked on a solo career and released a long string of understated folk albums, most recently 2018’s Earth Is Sleeping. She was gearing up to release a new album with Big Big Train frontman David Longdon later this year. In 2016, she self-published an autobiography called An Accidental Musician.