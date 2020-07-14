Narrow Head – “Stuttering Stanley”

Last month, Narrow Head announced the release of their sophomore outing, 12th House Rock. Along with the news, they shared the single “Night Tryst.” And now, they’re back with another preview of the album.

The latest track is called “Stuttering Stanley.” Here’s what singer Jacob Duarte had to say about the song:

“Stuttering Stanley” is something I was called growing up a few times. Not everyone can keep up with how I talk and what I’m saying. There’s two types of reactions I get when a person hears me stutter for the first time. Sometimes they’ll notice and patiently let me get out my words, and politely not say anything. The other is the person who doesn’t understand what’s happening and chuckles before realizing that I have a stutter. It helps me figure out who’s real and who’s not.

Like “Night Tryst,” “Stuttering Stanley” is a powerful evocation of deep ’90s alt-rock vibes, full of distorted guitars and drawling vocals. It comes with a video directed by Katayoon Yousefbigloo. Check it out below.

12th House Rock is out 8/28 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.