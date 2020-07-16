The Replacements Announce Pleased To Meet Me Box Set With 29 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Late last year, the Replacements released Dead Man’s Pop, a box set featuring a remix of their 1989 album Don’t Tell A Soul plus various rarities and some unreleased tracks recorded with Tom Waits. And now, for their latest reissue with Rhino, they’re digging a little further back in their archives to the Pleased To Meet Me era.

The newly announced Pleased To Meet Me deluxe edition will feature a remastered version of the original 1987 album alongside a selection of B-sides, a version of “Can’t Hardly Wait” remixed by Jimmy Iovine, 1986 demos including guitarist Bob Stinson’s last sessions with the band, rough mixes and unreleased tracks, and a bunch of outtakes. Over half of the music on the the 3xCD/1xLP set — 29 of 55 tracks — has never been released.

The music will also come with a 12×12 hardcover book featuring photos and a detailed history of the era written by Trouble Boys: The True Story Of The Replacements author Bob Mehr. Exclusive bundles with various merch and a cassette of a previously unreleased interview with Paul Westerberg recorded just before Pleased To Meet Me’s release are also available.

Stream several previously unreleased rough mixes from the collection and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Disc One: Pleased to Meet Me (2020 Remaster) + Rare, Single-Only Tracks

01 “I.O.U.”

02 “Alex Chilton”

03 “I Don’t Know”

04 “Nightclub Jitters”

05 “The Ledge”

06 “Never Mind”

07 “Valentine”

08 “Shooting Dirty Pool”

09 “Red Red Wine”

10 “Skyway”

11 “Can’t Hardly Wait”

12 “Election Day”

13 “Jungle Rock”

14 “Route 66”

15 “Tossin’ n’ Turnin’”

16 “Cool Water”

17 “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Jimmy Iovine Remix

Disc Two: Blackberry Way Demos

01 “Bundle Up” – Demo

02 “Birthday Gal” – Demo

03 “I.O.U.” – Demo *

04 “Red Red Wine” – Demo *

05 “Photo” – Demo

06 “Time Is Killing Us” – Demo *

07 “Valentine” – Demo

08 “Awake Tonight” – Demo *

09 “Hey Shadow” – Demo *

10 “I Don’t Know” – Demo *

11 “Kick It In” – Demo 1 *

12 “Shooting Dirty Pool” – Demo *

13 “Kick It In” – Demo 2 *

14 “All He Wants To Do Is Fish” – Demo *

15 “Even If It’s Cheap” – Demo *

Disc Three: Rough Mixes, Outtakes, & Alternates

01 “Valentine” – Rough Mix *

02 “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *

03 “Birthday Gal” – Rough Mix *

04 “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *

05 “Election Day” – Rough Mix *

06 “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

07 “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *

08 “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *

09 “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *

10 “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *

11 “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *

12 “Skyway” – Rough Mix *

13 “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

14 “Birthday Gal”

15 “Learn How To Fail” *

16 “Run For The Country” *

17 “All He Wants To Do Is Fish”

18 “I Can Help” – Outtake *

19 “Lift Your Skirt” *

20 “‘Til We’re Nude”

21 “Beer For Breakfast”

22 “Trouble On The Way” *

23 “I Don’t Know” – Outtake

LP Side A

01 “Valentine” – Rough Mix *

02 “Never Mind” – Rough Mix *

03 “Birthday Gal” – Rough Mix *

04 “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix *

05 “Election Day” – Rough Mix *

06 “Kick It In” – Rough Mix *

LP Side B

01 “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix *

02 “The Ledge” – Rough Mix *

03 “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix *

04 “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix *

05 “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix *

06 “Skyway” – Rough Mix *

07 “Cool Water” – Rough Mix *

* previously unreleased

The deluxe edition of Pleased To Meet Me is out 10/9 via Rhino. Pre-order it here.