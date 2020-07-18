England Will Allow Indoor Concerts Next Month

Indoor concerts will be able to resume in England next month, Variety reports. “From 1 August socially distanced audiences can return for indoor performances in theatres, music halls and other venues,” Oliver Dowden, the UK’s Secretary Of State For Digital, Culture, Media And Sport, announced on Twitter yesterday. “This builds on pilots with @londonsymphony and others. So pleased to make progress to Stage 4 of our road map for culture.”

“The UK’s performing arts sector is renowned across the world and I am pleased that we are making real progress in getting its doors reopened to the public with social distancing,” Dowden added in a statement. “From August indoor theaters, music venues and performance spaces will safely welcome audiences back across the country.”

This is Stage 4 of the UK government’s five-stage roadmap for the reopening of culture and performing arts. Social distancing guidelines including reduced venue capacity and limited ticket sales, online ticketing, and regular deep cleanings will still be in place. The announcement applies only to England, as the reopening of public events in the rest of UK is controlled by national administrations.