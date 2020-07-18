R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: ME Podcast Pivots To Talking Heads After One Episode

Comedians Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott, aka the Scotts, discussed the entirety of U2’s discography in their popular U Talkin’ U2 To Me? podcast, and then went through R.E.M.’s catalog in R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?. At the beginning of the month, they launched a third band-themed podcast, R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me?.

Red Hot Chili Peppers were a bit of a controversial choice for their next subject, and it seems that the Scotts themselves had some podcaster’s remorse. They discussed RHCP’s first two albums in the first episode, forgoing their usual one album per episode rule, and skipped a lot of tracks. And now they’ve seemingly abandoned RHCP altogether.

Aukerman and Scott dropped the second episode of R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me? this week. Except, as BrooklynVegan reports, they only briefly talk about RHCP’s 1987 album The Uplift Mofo Party Plan before admitting they both wished they’d picked Talking Heads and moving on to a discussion of that band’s debut, 77, instead.

That’s right, folks: R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me? is now U Talkin’ Talking Heads 2 My Talking Head?. “Adam, I gotta say I’m happy we did this,” Aukerman says at the end of the episode. “Me too,” Scott replies. “And I think we should see this one through.” Listen to the episode below.