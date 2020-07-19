Linkin Park issued a cease and desist order over a Donald Trump campaign video that used their music without permission. The video, which was sent out by White House social media director Dan Scavino, was retweeted by the president on Saturday afternoon. The video was soundtracked by a cover of Linkin Park’s “In The End” and, as Variety reports, the band filed a copyright takedown notice.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” the Linkin Park account tweeted on Saturday night. The band’s Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn both supported the removal on posts through their Instagram accounts.

In 2017, the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington tweeted: “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in.”

The cover of “In The End” was performed by Tommee Profitt featuring Fleurie and Jung Youth. One of the artists involved in the cover, Jung Youth, tweeted his disapproval: “Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!”

The cover also appears to have been played at the Trump rally in Tulsa, OK last month.

The campaign video now reads: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”