Watch Nilüfer Yanya Debut New Track “Day 7″ In Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Oddly enough, just yesterday I was listening to Nilüfer Yanya’s excellent debut album Miss Universe for the first time in a while — a one-time Album Of The Week — after someone brought it up in the comments of our most recent Album Of The Week. Great album!

And just like that, Yanya has re-emerged for the first time in a little bit for a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. She debuted a new track during her set called “Day 7,” and in its stripped-down form it already sounds pretty great. There’s also a stunning performance of the Miss Universe single “Paralysed” that comes right before it.

Check out the new track at the 7m40s mark below.