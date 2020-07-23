Culture Abuse Break Up After Lead Singer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

The San Francisco punk band Culture Abuse have broken up after their lead singer David Kelling was accused of sexual misconduct. In a statement, the other members of the band wrote: “We are well aware that this does not fix the pain caused but we are hoping it’s a first step. There are no excuses for this behavior and it cannot be allowed.”

“Furthermore, we cannot be sure that this is the only victim that will speak out,” the statement continues. “We have experienced David’s erratic behavior before, but we always took it as an immense passion for this band and David’s ultimate goals in the music. Some people can say that this was our way of allowing David’s behavior to continue but we looked at it as a support system to help a person change.”

With the victim’s permission, Culture Abuse shared a story on their Instagram account detailing Kelling’s relationship with an underage girl, who was 17 when he was 22 or 23. “Every time I thought we were just being friendly and catching up, I was pressured into phone sex. We eventually slept together after being convinced that his sexual pressure was that out of care,” the account reads. “After that happening, when I would run into him outside of hanging out, he would ask and pressure me into performing sexual acts in public (I was still underage).”

“He told me I was allowed to tell anyone because him and his band mates would be dropped from their labels and banned from various venues, as if I was the one who jeopardized them,” she continues. “After he essentially disappeared. After a few months he would pop up in my life whenever he wanted something sexual from me. […] Months later I started a new relationship in the town Dave lived in, upon moving there I found that Dave had shown/sent my underage nude photos to other adults.” You can read the full account here.

Earlier today, Kelling shared a statement acknowledging his behavior.

“This account name will be changed to extract the word abuse and will no longer be used to promote what this band was,” Culture Abuse wrote in their statement. “We will use this platform to educate and share information and important articles for abusers and victims. This is a mens issue, and we are aware of how many men follow this account specifically, and it is our duty to hold each other accountable and in hopes create a safe community for all.”