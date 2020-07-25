Wiley Dropped By Management Over Anti-Semitic Posts

UK grime pioneer Wiley has been dropped by his management following a string of anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. BBC News reports that he shared conspiracy theories and compared the Jewish community to the Ku Klux Klan. “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about black people,” he wrote in one tweet.
Twitter says that his account has been temporarily locked “for violating our Hateful Conduct policy,” and the platform has removed some of his offensive posts. Instagram adds that “There is no place for hate speech on Instagram” and that they “have deleted content that violates our policies from this account and are continuing to investigate.”
Police are also investigating. “We have received a number of reports relating to alleged anti-Semitic tweets posted on social media,” Metropolitan Police officers in Tower Hamlets say in a statement. “The Met takes all reports of anti-Semitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed.”
In addition to his anti-Semitic tweets, Wiley also tweeted, “I’m 41 Fuck the mask and virus it’s all bullshit … Corona virus is a album lol it’s a record label it’s a advert billboard lol it’s a fucking lie you planks of wood #Plank virus got wings yeah ffs.”
Wiley was awarded an MBE medal in 2018 for his services to music. Many are now calling for his MBE to be forfeited.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDCN3XRjvQD/