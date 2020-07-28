Lisel – “Night And Day”

Last year, Eliza Bagg — of the Brooklyn indie-poppers Pavo Pavo — released her debut album as Lisel, the impressive Angels On The Slope. Earlier this year, she released a new 7″ that was a team-up with Angel Olsen associate Ben Babbitt, and today she’s announcing another new 7″.

For this one, Bagg collaborated with Woods’ Jarvis Taveniere on two tracks, which they put together separately while in isolation. Today, she’s sharing its gleaming and dreamily assured A-side. “‘Night & Day’ is a song about impermanence and change, specifically emotional change — that the things that infatuate, fulfill, haunt, and obsess your heart and mind in one part of your life can over time become simply incidental, afterthoughts,” Bagg said in a statement.

Watch a self-directed video for the track below.

The new Lisel 7″ is out later this year via Luminelle.