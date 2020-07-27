DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas – “No Dribble”

For the past six weeks, the Charlotte rap supernova DaBaby has had the #1 song in America. Later today, this week’s Billboard Hot 100 will come out, and it seems pretty likely that “Rockstar,” DaBaby’s big-hit Roddy Ricch collab, will get a seventh week at #1. But even with all that success, DaBaby isn’t taking any sort of breather. (He also hasn’t stopped playing club shows during the pandemic, which is scary and unfortunate.) Today, DaBaby, who has released three albums and rapped untold numbers of guest verses in the past year and a half, has a new single.

On “No Dribble,” DaBaby teams up with longtime rap partner Stunna 4 Vegas, who himself has released a couple of albums in less than a year. It’s the kind of thing you expect from these two: A high-energy flex marathon from two guys who never seem to slow down. DaBaby says that a girl will “make a TikTok on the dick,” which probably violates TikTok’s terms of service.

The video, directed by regular DaBaby collaborators Screen Goats, is a fun burst of ridiculousness. DaBaby might be one of the world’s biggest rap stars now, but he can still make a video where the main props are a basketball and a shopping cart. There’s a parody of the “Bohemian Rhapsody” bit from Wayne’s World, and Baby pretends to pop a zit on Stunna’s face. There are also many, many extras in close proximity to one another, not wearing masks. If you would like to watch it, it’s below.

“No Dribble” is out now on the streaming platforms.