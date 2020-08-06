Boldy James Announces Griselda Debut The Versace Tape, Out Next Week

The Detroit rapper Boldy James released his first mixtape almost a decade ago, but he’s never had a year like he one that he’s having right now. Thus far in 2020, Boldy James has released two of this year’s best rap albums. First, he teamed up with the Alchemist on the sparse, intense The Price Of Tea In China. Then the producer Sterling Toles released the layered, psychedelic epic Manger On McNichols, which took old James verses and piled them with synths and choirs and strings and horns. Today, we get the news that Boldy James has another new album coming out in just over a week.

Recently, James signed on with the surging Buffalo rap crew and label Griselda; last week, Westside Gunn tweeted a video of himself giving James a Griselda chain. Today, James announced that he’ll release his Griselda debut The Versace Tape next week. As with The Price Of Tea In China and Manger On McNichols, the new album represents a full-length team-up with a single producer. This time around, the producer is Jay Versace, the former Vine star who produced “Versace” on Westside Gunn’s album Pray For Paris.

Westside Gunn serves as executive producer of The Versace Tape. He appears on the album, and so do Griselda affiliates El Camino and Keisha Plum. In a press release, Westside Gunn calls James “the Slick Rick of today.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pony Down (Intro)”

02 “Maria”

03 “Nu Wave”

04 “Cartier” (Feat. El Camino)

05 “Brick Van Exel”

06 “Long Live Julio”

07 “Monte Cristo”

08 “Cardinal Sin”

09 “Bentayga”

10 “Roxycontin” (Feat. Westside Gunn, Keisha Plum, & Tiona Deniece)

The Versace Tape is out 8/14 on Griselda.