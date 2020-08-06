Quebec Is Now Allowing Small Music Festivals

As some areas continue on lockdown, others are beginning to open up. For example, Quebec has recently announced that it will allow small music festivals to take place. As the CBC reports, the Quebec Tourism Ministry said that festivals are no longer banned in the province.

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings can now occur, as long as they adhere to certain public health guidelines. They must be limited to 250 people, maintain proper social distancing with appropriate measures, and event organizers are responsible for maintaining crowd control.

“Festival and event organizers are professional managers of gatherings and I’m confident that the resumption of activities will be done in a responsible fashion,” Quebec tourism minister Caroline Proulx said in a statement to the CBC.