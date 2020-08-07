Inara George – “Sex In Cars” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

Inara George and Dave Grohl have crossed paths plenty over the years. Grohl joined the Bird And The Bee, George’s duo with producer Greg Kurstin, a couple times over back when they were promoting their Van Halen covers LP. George sang on “Dirty Water,” one of the breezier moments on Foo Fighters’ 2017 release Concrete And Gold. Now, Grohl’s returned the favor and teamed up with George on a new re-recording of one of her own songs.

The song in question is “Sex In Cars,” which originally appeared on George’s The Youth Of Angst release in June. This new version is part of her Road Angel Project, which benefits Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund for artists and music industry workers who essentially lost their livelihoods this year.

“Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird And The Bee,” Grohl said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

George added: “I always knew I wanted this version of ‘Sex In Cars’ with Dave to benefit some amazing non-profit. As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry.”

Check it out, and revisit George’s original, below.