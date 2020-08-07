Anderson. Paak – “Lockdown (Remix)” (Feat. J.I.D, Noname, & Jay Rock)

On Juneteenth, Anderson .Paak released “Lockdown,” a protest song about racism and police brutality that got a solid amount of votes in our annual Song Of The Summer poll. The video version of the track had a verse from Jay Rock. And now .Paak is releasing a star-studded new “Lockdown” remix with that Jay Rock verse plus features from two more extremely good rappers, J.I.D and Noname.

.Paak cuts his own verses from the remix, only singing the chorus before ceding the spotlight to his guests. “Have you had your coffee this evening, Karen?/ ‘Cause you seem a little off/ All the black girls missin’ and endin’ up inside the coffins/ But you mad when they hashtag #BlackLivesMatter on front your sidewalks,” J.I.D raps. “And if you need, I’ll read Assata with you,” Noname adds, referencing her online book club. Listen below.