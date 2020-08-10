Benee – “Snail”

New Zealand pop singer Benee had a TikTok hit earlier this year with the topical “Supalonely,” a song about loneliness recorded before the pandemic. Today, she’s releasing a single directly inspired by being in isolation called “Snail,” which comes on the heels of last month’s Kenny Beats collab “Night Garden.” “Snail” is bright and bouncy. “Wonder why you stay inside/ I can’t talk, can’t speak my mind,” Benee sings on it. “”Why you wanna waste your time? Why don’t you join me outside?”

“When we were in lockdown, I was fascinated by snails. There wasn’t really a lot to be doing, so I would spend a lot of time outside looking at snails and would think about how they’re doing their own little thing and they’re all free,” Benee said in a statement. “I just played around with the idea of being kind of like a snail and how I come out in the rain. Being stuck inside because of COVID, it’s kind of my lockdown song.”

Ah, yes, when we were in lockdown. Imagine being in a country that’s actually handling COVID-19 responsibly! No wonder “Snail” sounds so optimistic. Check it out below.

“Snail” is out now via Republic.