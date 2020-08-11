TRAAMS – “The Greyhound”

It’s been nearly five years since the urgent and ambitious UK indie rock trio TRAAMS released their sophomore LP Modern Dancing. Today, they have returned in a big way. The band has released a vast, epic new song called “The Greyhound,” their first in the years since that last album came out.

“The Greyhound” is no joke. The song is just shy of 10 minutes long, and it actually earns that length. TRAAMS have always taken inspiration from shoegaze and krautrock, and on “The Greyhound,” they’ve internalized those influences and built on them. The song builds and builds on its repetitive psychedelic-repetition beat, layering on big sounds until it all reaches a towering conclusion. Lewis Evans — a member of the British band Black Country, New Road, who just released their own cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” — adds saxophone wails, and his instrument makes the sonic storm even grander and more impressive.

We don’t yet know whether “The Greyhound” is a one-off single or whether it’s a portent of something larger. But the song is plenty large just on its own. Listen to it below.

“The Greyhound” is out now on FatCat Records.