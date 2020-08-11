Dinosaur Jr. Announce Socially Distanced US Shows

Dinosaur Jr. have announced a pair of socially distanced outdoor shows that will take place next month.

The first will happen on 9/11 at South Farms in Morris, CT — attendees will be limited to a “guest grid” and will be required to wear masks while entering, exiting, and traveling throughout the venue, though not when they are in their pre-assigned grid. They will also be have a health screening and temperature check upon entering the venue.

The second will take place on 9/12 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, NH. It’s a drive-in concert and one ticket equals a car pass for up to five people. Guests will be restricted to the area around their car, where they won’t have to wear masks. If they leave that area to use the restroom, they will have to wear masks.

Dinosaur Jr’s most recent album was 2016’s Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not. They were scheduled to play a handful of festivals this summer, which were naturally cancelled. The second edition of their Camp Fuzz rock camp was scheduled to take place this summer as well, but has been pushed back to 2021.

Tickets for the two socially distanced shows will be available this Friday (8/14) at 10AM EDT. More info is available here.