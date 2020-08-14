Quasi – “Last Days Of The Thin Blue Line”

Since leaving Sleater-Kinney last summer, Janet Weiss has had more time to focus on Quasi, her long-running duo with ex-husband Sam Coomes. Back in April, they shared a demo of a new song called “Rotten Wrock” as part of a quarantine video series. And now, as BrooklynVegan reports, they’ve dropped a new single.

“Last Days Of The Thin Blue Line,” as its title suggests, is an anti-police protest song. “We wrote ‘Last Days Of The Thin Blue Line Lie’ in response to the American policing crisis and the recent turmoil caused by this crisis,” Weiss explains. “Left hook to the racist mind’s eye/ Bye bye miss American lie,” Weiss and Coomes sing.

The track samples chants from the recent protests in Portland, and the lyric video also uses footage from the protests. All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will be donated to Don’t Shoot Portland, a “Black-led and community driven direct community action plan that advocates for accountability to create social change.” Listen below.