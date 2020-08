On Anderson .Paak’s last single “Lockdown” and its attendant remix with J.I.D, Noname, and Jay Rock, he grappled with weighty topics like racism and police brutality in America. But on new song “CUT EM IN,” featuring Rick Ross and produced by Hit-Boy, G. Ry, and Corbett, he’s all about the money. The track will be featured on the Madden NFL 21 soundtrack, and you can listen to it below.